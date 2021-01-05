When my mother and I moved to New Haven, Conn., a year later, we landed in another city that treats its pizza with the gravity it deserves. Locals will ask whether you are a supporter of Pepe’s or Sally’s, the city’s two nearly century-old pizzerias, and judge you on the response. (My stepdad, a local, is a Pepe’s man, so you know where our family’s loyalties lie.) Years later, I married a guy from Detroit, a city with its own intense pizza tradition.

AD

AD

It wasn’t until I started making pizza, first in a shop in Florida when I was 18, where I pushed out pies four nights a week for nearly a year, and later on Friday nights for my family and friends, that I really started thinking about what makes pizza good — and what makes it terrible. Both became more apparent to me when I did what might seem unthinkable to any true pizza-lover: After spending most of my life as a cheese-eating vegetarian, I transitioned to a vegan diet.

Pizza suddenly became a problem. Or so I thought.

The thing is, America is filled with really bad pizza. We kid ourselves into thinking it’s tasty because we’ve loaded it with cheese and piled on toppings from pineapples to caviar, but the fact that we’re discarding the crusts and scraping off the sauce proves a pizza is truly only as good as its parts. For instance, when folks in New Haven wax poetic about Pepe’s or Sally’s pies, it’s the charred, coal-fired crust that gets the most attention, and for good reason — that crisp base sets the tone for everything on top, filling your nose with smoky intensity with each bite. Even Detroit-style pizza, in which buttery Wisconsin brick cheese is a key ingredient, relies on a malty dough that can take days to properly ferment and a slightly sweet sauce that heightens all the rich flavors. Each component is necessary to its success.

I began wondering how I could make pizza that had the right aroma, texture and flavor, but without cheese. Even though commercial plant-based cheese has come a long way over the past few years, it sometimes doesn’t melt or brown quite the way it should, and the result can be, well, less than appealing. While I was happy with the herb-flecked pizza dough I had developed over years of practice, I knew that it wasn’t enough.

It was a pizza from chef Michael Schlow’s now-shuttered Casolare in D.C. that gave me a place to start: a thin crust smeared with a tangy tomato sauce and dotted with just a few capers and olives, each offering notes of salt and vinegar that nearly negated the need for cheese. Because I had a time-tested dough recipe already, I began working on the sauce, settling on pureeing sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil into a base of crushed tomatoes and a touch of smoked paprika, providing a deep layer of flavor against the herbaceous crust.

Still, I craved cheesiness of some kind — the fat and umami that bring richness to pizza.

A conversation years ago with vegan cheesemaker Kale Welch, co-owner of the Herbivorous Butcher in Minneapolis, got me thinking about that umami, because vegan cheese is often flavored with miso, a salty, earthy fermented paste made from beans. I had often made cheese pizza topped with caramelized onions, and it occurred to me that those onions, if cooked in miso, could become a stand-in for the cheese: soft, stretchy, oily and rich. Cook them again on top of a pizza at 500 degrees and you even get a few crispy edges, just as you might with cheese.

AD

AD

It was an epiphany.

Because, let’s be honest, cheese is about fat and texture. Fat, as a flavor carrier, delivers seasonings straight to our taste buds, while texture is so important to our perception of food that we’ll instantly reject something based on how it feels in our mouths. (Consider soda, which has the same flavor whether carbonated or not.) So, once we’re armed with that knowledge, crafting pizza without cheese becomes an exercise in recognizing what part the crust, sauce and toppings can play in making a perfect pie.

After my caramelized-onion breakthrough, I decided to add to my pizza thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms that I pre-bake until they start to get crisp like bacon. And then I started considering how to create a white pizza. I quickly figured out that whipping pureed artichokes, with their meaty depth, into tofu made a satisfyingly luscious ricotta cheese that easily stands in for the dairy version.

Can a good cheese enhance a pizza? Sure — but it shouldn’t have to do all the heavy lifting. And a truly great pizza doesn’t need it at all.

Vegan White Pizza With Artichoke Tofu Ricotta and Roasted Garlic

NOTE: The oil from the artichokes is essential to smooth ricotta. If you can’t find artichokes packed in olive oil, substitute 3/4 cup plain cooked artichoke hearts (frozen, fresh or canned) and 1/4 cup of good-quality olive oil.

AD

AD

Make Ahead: Tofu ricotta can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Storage Notes: Leftover pizza can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the pizza recipe here; get the Herbed Pizza Dough recipe here.

Ingredients

FOR THE ROASTED GARLIC

1 large head garlic (about 2 ounces), unpeeled

1 teaspoon olive oil

FOR THE ARTICHOKE TOFU RICOTTA

1 (14-ounce) package firm or extra-firm tofu, drained

1 cup (8 ounces) artichoke hearts (packed in olive oil), roughly chopped (retain the oil; see NOTE)

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

FOR THE PIZZA

1 1/2 cups Artichoke Tofu Ricotta (recipe above)

1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon semolina flour or cornmeal

1 pound pizza dough (or 1/2 of the related Herbed Pizza Dough recipe)

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into chiffonade

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

Step 1

Make the roasted garlic: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Remove some of the loose papery skin on the garlic, making sure to leave the cloves connected. Use a sharp knife to slice about 1/4 inch off the top, to expose the cloves. Place the trimmed garlic on a square of aluminum foil and drizzle with the olive oil, making sure the cloves are well coated. Wrap the foil loosely around the garlic and roast for about 45 minutes, or until the cloves are golden and softened.

AD

AD

Remove from the oven to cool, unwrap and gently squeeze the bottom of the cloves to push them out of the skin. Leave the cloves whole or roughly chop them. (Leave the oven on.)

Step 2

Make the artichoke tofu ricotta: While the garlic is roasting, in the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine the tofu, artichokes with their oil, zest, salt and pepper and process until smooth. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired. Use right away or refrigerate until needed. You should get about 3 cups; you’ll use 1 1/2 cups on the pizza.

Step 3

Make the pizza: In a medium bowl, stir together the tofu ricotta and parsley until well combined.

Increase the oven temperature to 500 degrees. If you have a pizza stone, place it on the rack while the oven is preheating; otherwise use a large, rimmed baking sheet.

AD

AD

Step 4

In a small bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with semolina flour or cornmeal and use the mixture to dust your work surface. Take the pizza dough and loosely form it into a ball in your hands. Place the dough on the floured countertop and gently flatten it into a disk.

Pick up the disk and, holding it between your fingertips and leaving about 1 inch around the perimeter, constantly turn the disk in a circular motion, letting the disk slightly stretch down toward the countertop as you turn it. When the disk is about an 8-inch circle, place it on the countertop and use your fingertips to continue stretching it into a larger circle, making sure to leave the edges a little thicker.

AD

Using a rolling pin, gently roll the dough from the center outward until circular, about 14 inches wide. Fold over the edges of the dough, lightly crimping with your fingertips, creating a 1 inch border.

AD

Gently slide a large piece of parchment under the shaped dough.

Step 5

Using the back of a spoon or an offset spatula, evenly spread the tofu ricotta over the dough to form a thick layer. Dot with the roasted garlic, then sprinkle with the lemon zest and red pepper flakes. Brush the crimped border with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil then sprinkle it with a little sea salt all around. Drizzle the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil across the pizza.

AD

Step 6

Slide the pizza with the parchment onto a pizza peel or rimless baking sheet, then transfer to the heated pizza stone or sheet pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the crust is puffed and golden and the surface is bubbling.

Using a pizza peel, transfer the pizza to a cutting board and discard the parchment. Cut the pizza into wedges with a knife or pizza wheel, sprinkle with the basil and serve.

AD

Nutrition Information

(based on 4 servings)

Calories: 428; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1126 mg; Carbohydrates: 65 g; Dietary Fiber: 11 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 19 g.

Recipe from food writer Kristen Hartke.

Tested by Suzy Leonard and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

AD

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,200 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.