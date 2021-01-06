Here, now, our favorite ways to oatmeal. Find more ideas in the Recipe Finder.

Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal, above. Fruity, crisp and nutty, this bowl of baked oatmeal tastes a little like carrot cake, minus the cream cheese frosting. Similar to its namesake muffin, it has chopped apples, shredded carrots and coconut, and would be great served in a bowl with coconut milk or next to a hot mug of tea. For something more fruit-forward, consider this granola apple crisp.

Steel Cut Oats With Kimchi. If you’ve never tasted oatmeal’s savory side, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Here, the nutty grains of steel-cut oats offset a fried egg, sautéed mushrooms, kimchi and crispy onions. It makes a hearty breakfast, but would be just as good at brunch, lunch or dinner.

Best Microwaved Oatmeal. One great thing about rolled oats is how quickly they can cook. For a mostly hands-off approach, here’s the best way to make them in the microwave. Then, top them with whatever you’d like, including maple syrup, chopped nuts and fresh berries.

Oatmeal With Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeños. Another microwaveable option, this savory bowl of oats is topped with bacon, cheese, greens and pickled peppers. Roasted cherry tomatoes, an optional addition, add a touch of sweetness.

Oats Upma. In this version of upma, oatmeal takes the place of the more traditional sooji or semolina, giving the dish a thicker texture and a slightly nuttier flavor. The heat of mustard seeds and warmth of curry leaves scent the whole, golden bowl. Just like this mushroom oat risotto, it’s great for lunch or dinner, too.

Apple Cider Muesli. Rolled oats get soaked overnight in cider or kombucha, and then tossed with walnuts, pumpkin seeds, raisins and grated apple for maximum crunch and just a touch of sweetness.

Overnight Oats. Build your own ideal overnight oatmeal formula with this guide, which offers options for sweet and savory, plus how to achieve the creamiest texture and best flavor, no matter what spices or extras you plan to add.

Breakfast Grain Bowls With Caramelized Bananas. Tender pearls of quinoa and crunchy chia seeds get mixed with velvety oatmeal in this bowl, which is gilded with sweet, caramelized bananas. This oatmeal with maple syrup and pears is similarly fruity and lightly sweet.