But this particular split pea soup really lights me up because of its unique flavor, with leeks and fresh dill coming together to elevate it from merely practical to delightfully tasty, aromatic, even elegant. (You could substitute onion and/or parsley or thyme, if need be.)

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

I don’t expect everyone to be quite as tickled about it as I am — I realize I’m on the far end of the bell curve of soup enthusiasts. But I am pretty sure that anyone who tries this recipe will come to appreciate pea soup in a whole new way.

Ingredients

Several large sprigs fresh dill (about 1/2 medium bunch), plus more for optional garnish

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, washed well and chopped

1 medium carrot (about 2 ounces), diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound dried green split peas, rinsed and picked over for stones

8 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

Step 1

Tie the dill, reserving a few sprigs for garnish if desired, and bay leaf together with kitchen twine.

Step 2

In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the leek, carrot and celery and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the split peas, then add the broth, herb bundle, the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and bring to a boil.

Step 3

Reduce the heat to low and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the peas have lost their shape and the soup looks creamy, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove the herb bundle, taste the soup and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Sprinkle with the reserved dill, if using.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 325; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 16 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 24 g.

Recipe from cookbook author and nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,200 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.