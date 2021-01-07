Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh), above. A mix of herbs, beans and lentils makes this soup wonderfully complex.
Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup with Lemon. This is one of our most popular soups ever! It’s as adaptable as it is filling, and one nurse ate this for his workday lunch every day for 17 years.
Red Lentil Salsa Soup. Get a jar of your favorite salsa, and you’re halfway to dinner!
Lentil and Macaroni Soup With Swiss Chard. Use hardy winter greens to conjure up this simple soup.
Apricot and Red Lentil Soup. Bright, acidic apricot perks up this pantry-friendly soup.
