Barbecue “Baked” Lentils, pictured above. Baked beans are a homey dish, so try them with lentils and “bake” them in your Instant Pot. A few tablespoons of ketchup add a signature tang.
Fried Green Tomatoes With Comeback Sauce. When summer (eventually) rolls on through, you’re definitely going to want to slice green tomatoes and fry them. Serve with comeback sauce, “a satisfying mix of creamy, spicy and sweet” that uses just a little ketchup to get there.
Sweet, Spicy and Crunchy Korean Tofu. A quarter-cup of ketchup helps coat crunchy cubes of tofu in a tangy, sweet, spicy and bright red-orange sauce.
Takeout-Style Sweet and Sour Chicken. Ketchup helps to create the perfect sauce for sweet and sour chicken that you can make at home.
Dosa Potatoes With Lime and Ketchup. You can order a masala dosa with spiced potatoes inside, or you can just have the potatoes by themselves, which are tasty with ketchup.
