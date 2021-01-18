When there’s a lot going on, the name of your dinner game is quick. Stir fries are one of the best answers to the perpetual question of dinner, because smaller-cut items cook fast, and you can be versatile with your ingredients.

Start with an easy protein such as chicken, then check out the recipes below for flavor inspiration. And if these recipes aren’t quite right, browse our Recipe Finder for more.

Spicy Peanut Chicken Stir-Fry, pictured above. A simple and delicious peanut sauce can pair with the veggies recommended here or whatever you have on hand.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry. Chicken and broccoli is a safe bet for any picky-eaters about, but this flavorful version is tasty for anyone.

Cashew Eggplant Chicken Stir-Fry. This hearty stir-fry with different textures will soon be a favorite.

Ginger-Garlic Chicken With Green Beans. The aromatic base for this dish can be supplemented with whatever level of heat you want.

Dou Chi Ji Ding (Black Bean Chicken). A few key ingredients, such as fermented black beans, up the ante for a weeknight meal while keeping preparation simple.

