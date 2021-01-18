Spicy Peanut Chicken Stir-Fry, pictured above. A simple and delicious peanut sauce can pair with the veggies recommended here or whatever you have on hand.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry. Chicken and broccoli is a safe bet for any picky-eaters about, but this flavorful version is tasty for anyone.
Cashew Eggplant Chicken Stir-Fry. This hearty stir-fry with different textures will soon be a favorite.
Ginger-Garlic Chicken With Green Beans. The aromatic base for this dish can be supplemented with whatever level of heat you want.
Dou Chi Ji Ding (Black Bean Chicken). A few key ingredients, such as fermented black beans, up the ante for a weeknight meal while keeping preparation simple.
