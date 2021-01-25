Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa, pictured above. Pop some cauliflower under the broiler to get crispy char, quickly. Some spicy harissa and salty halloumi completes the picture.
Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadews. This sandwich packed with thick slabs of cauliflower is the perfect way to show what cauliflower can do.
Roasted Cauliflower Salad With Chickpeas, Red Pepper and Arugula. Roasted cauliflower is an easy item to conjure up for grain bowls and salads, such as the one right here.
Harissa-Spiced Cauliflower Almond Soup. Blending cauliflower into a soup can get you a creamy texture, no dairy required.
Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower Slaw With Oranges. When raw, cauliflower contributes its crunch to this bright slaw.
Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter. Simply spice and roast cauliflower, and serve it mezze-style to be piled up in pita with accoutrements.
Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash. This vegetarian version of a shepherd’s pie is topped with a cauliflower mash instead of potato.
