Sometimes you want vegetables to be more incorporated into the meal itself, instead of as an accoutrement. We’ve got the blueprints. Here are some of our favorite veggie-packed recipes for a bright morning. As always, you can go to our Recipe Finder for even more ideas.

AD

AD

Vegetable Frittata, pictured above. The best way to use up all your leftover bits of vegetables? Throw them into a frittata! You can even make this sheet-pan version for easy, stackable slices.

Savory Yogurt Bowl With Roasted Tomatoes. Instead of topping your yogurt with granola and honey, roasted cherry tomatoes add a savory touch. Roast them ahead of time so that you can just add them quickly.

Green Smoothie With Yogurt, Pear and Ginger. One of the easiest ways to get those greens in is to blend them into a smoothie, such as this one with sweet, ripe pear and a flash of spicy ginger.

Mushroom and Swiss Chard Strata With Gruyere. You can mix in so many different types of vegetables into a strata. Feel free to try other vegetable and cheese combinations, like this Sausage and Spinach Breakfast Strata.

AD

AD

Santa Fe Breakfast Bowl. This bowl has many different components, but that’s actually a bonus: You could stick to just the bowl, use one or both salsas on top and, of course, save the salsas for snacks later.

Savory Carrot-Apple Pancakes With Ginger. These pancakes use a generous helping of carrot and apple, making them a hearty, sweet breakfast or snack.

Savory Indian-Style Oats (Oats Upma). Filling, flavorful and full of veggies, with warming spices to ease you into your day.