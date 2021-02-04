Split Pea Soup With Leeks and Dill, pictured above. Split pea soup usually isn’t the most glamorous, so Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger added leeks and a heaping handful of dill to freshen it up.
Dill Ham Salad Sandwich. When recipe editor Ann Maloney found herself with an abundance of dill, she whipped up this simple dill ham salad sandwich, which is almost equal parts ham to dill! Dill also works well in other salad-sandwiches, like this Dill and Pickle Egg Salad Sandwich.
Dill Bread. Fluffy and fragrant, these golden loaves are speckled with fresh dill. This one is a weekend baking project with a result that’s well worth the time.
Mustard and Dill Potato Salad. Here’s a potato salad that’s anything but bland, thanks to sharp mustard and bright dill. Make an even more flavorful and heartier potato salad by turning to this Dilled Potato Salad With Smoked Trout.
Fresh Herb Kuku. Heaps of fresh herbs, including dill, parsley, cilantro and scallion, combine together to make this eggy green dish.
