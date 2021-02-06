That wintry craving is convenient now that I can’t seem to stop baking sourdough bread at home, but I am all for getting your hands on a loaf from your favorite local source, whether that’s the bakery or a stand at the farmers market. Then, work backward and decide which one of these saucy dishes from our archives to serve with it.

Mosca’s Chicken a la Grande With Sauteed Green Beans, above. Turn this dish into even more of an all-in-one meal, with meat, vegetables and a loaf of bread for dipping into the garlicky juices. See also: Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms.

Anthony Bourdain’s Boeuf Bourguignon. Long-cooked beef, wine and four onions give richness and luxury to a sauce cooked for two-plus hours. This would go especially well with a crusty — dare I say French — bread. Another option: Instant Pot Beef Stew.

Simple Butter Chicken. You need not only consider what goes well with loaves of bread. Flatbreads are always fair game, and I can think of few superior to Indian naan, which is a perfect pairing with this restaurant favorite. Easy Chickpea Curry is another natural partner for naan, as is Chickpea Tikka Masala.

Classic Mussels Mariniere. Slices of grilled or broiled rustic bread are just the thing to accompany a brothy serving of these quick-cooking bivalves. The recipe offers three sauce options, so pick what suits you best.

Reverse-Seared Pork Chops With Apple Cider Pan Sauce. The pork gets an initial slow-roast in the oven, but after the chops are seared in a skillet, you build a pan sauce that includes cider, cider vinegar and warming spices. Yes, you’re going to want to dip bread in it.

Smoky White Beans and Brussels Sprouts. You can use canned beans if you prefer, but cooking dried beans and using their liquid will make for an especially velvety sauce just begging for bread.

Spicy Red Shakshuka. Trust me, challah makes for a wonderful dipper in this dish of eggs baked in a spiced tomato sauce.

Roasted Fish With Potatoes and Green Beans in Pesto Broth. While the fish cooks in the oven, you build a broth on the stove top that includes garlic, white wine and pesto (go ahead and use store-bought!).

