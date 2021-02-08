Quinoa and Roasted Vegetable Bake With Gruyere, pictured above. Originally inspired by Thanksgiving leftovers, this cheesy, decadent bake works well with whatever hearty roasted veggies you might have left following a meal.
Phyllo Galette with Butternut Squash, Feta and Olives. While this galette calls for butternut squash, you can replace it with all kinds of roasted vegetables.
Roasted Vegetable Hash and Eggs. A good hash is a thing of beauty. While, again, you can use whatever arrangement of roasted vegetables you like, you should also consider checking out Becky Krystal’s guide to the best hash ever.
Roasted Vegetable Frittata. A frittata is a smart way to use up vegetable odds and ends, especially already-cooked veggies.
Roasted Cauliflower Salad With Chickpeas, Red Pepper and Arugula. When Ellie Krieger roasts vegetables, she always roasts extra to pop into other dishes. This salad, which uses roasted cauliflower surrounded by crunchy, bright ingredients, is a perfect example of that.
