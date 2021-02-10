I love a big pot of Southern-style collard greens as much as the next person, but there’s more to these large, dark green leaves than one classic preparation. These recipes teach you how to blanch the leaves to use for wraps, puree them into a compound butter, saute strips in a quick hash and more. Not quite what you’re looking for? Head to our Recipe Finder to discover additional recipes.

Jamaican-Spiced Beef Collard Wraps, above. Paprika, curry powder, allspice, thyme and cayenne evoke a warm island vibe in these wraps with beef and brown rice.

Southern Collard and Sweet Potato Hash. This 20-minute recipe from vegan writer and YouTube star Jenné Claiborne is great for any meal of the day.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Collard Butter. The star of this recipe is the collard butter, which is a bitter, earthy complement to roasted sweet potatoes.

Braised Collards With Tomato and Chicken Sausage Over Polenta. Whenever you’re in need of a big bowl of comfort, this recipe is sure to please.

Sweet Potato, Collard and Black-Eyed Pea Soup. Torn collard greens and black-eyed peas are added to a sweet potato broth for this hearty weeknight vegetarian dinner.

