Have a look at these six options from our archives, several of which include variations for those who abstain from alcohol.
The Amarose. This sparkling pink cocktail screams Valentine’s Day, and we are here for it. Skip the bouquet of flowers and instead whip up a drink that includes rose hip-hibiscus tea, rose water and sparkling rose lemonade.
Pomegranate Fizz. Try a punch sized just for two, made with pomegranate and lemon juices, gin, curaçao and sparkling white wine. There’s a built-in nonalcoholic version as well.
Bourbon Caramel Cozy. If your idea of romance involves sitting around the fire (real or virtual) with a warm drink, look no further than this creamy, spiced and slightly smoky sipper. The nonalcoholic version, which cuts the bourbon and amaro, makes 2 servings, though if you want to keep the booze, just halve the recipe.
Rose on Rose. This three-ingredient (two if you don’t count the garnish) sparkling drink stars Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, an Italian liqueur with hints of bergamot and rose. You can use ginger or peach liqueur as a substitute.
Cocoa Smoke. Pair this spicy, cocoa-infused number with a box of really good chocolates.
Chocantonic. An unexpected combination of chocolate, gin, Earl Grey tea and orange juice come together for a highball like you’ve never tasted.
