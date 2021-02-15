Sausage, Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo. From Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Biden’s pick to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, comes this blueprint for gumbo. If you’re looking for sausage, chicken and shrimp in a different format, try Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya.
Fried Oysters With Garlic Rice. Crispy fried oysters atop of aromatic rice makes for a great introduction to cooking these bivalves. You could also go for an Oyster Soup.
King Cake. This traditional, soft and gently sweet cake is as tasty as it is brightly decorated.
The Night Tripper. This drink takes its name from legendary New Orleans musician Dr. John’s nickname. It’s all the flavors of king cake you love, in drink form.
Dooky Chase’s Praline Pudding With Praline Liqueur Sauce. From the inimitable, late Leah Chase, chef and owner of the famous restaurant Dooky Chase’s, comes this rich and delicious bread pudding.
More from Voraciously: