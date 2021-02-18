Swiss chard, though not actually from Switzerland but from the Mediterranean, is a beautiful vegetable with bright stems and deep-green leaves, quite as easily used as spinach. A relative of the beet, in species and slightly in flavor when raw, chard can be subbed in for almost any hardy, leafy-green vegetable. Although many forgo edible kale or collard stems because of their tough texture, chard stems are usually eaten as well, by chopping and sauteing them before adding the leaves. Read on for some of our favorite chard preparations, and check out our Recipe Finder for even more recipes featuring the vegetable.

Sauteed Swiss Chard. Start with a simple saute! Wilting down chard with a bit of garlic and chile flakes mellows its flavor out into something resembling spinach.

Mushroom and Swiss Chard Strata With Gruyere. Mushroom, chard and cheese piled together with cubed bread makes a very hearty strata for breakfast, lunch, dinner or whenever.

Chickpea, Chard and Porcini Soup. Earthy porcini make an elegant pair with chard in this warming soup.

Shakshuka With Swiss Chard. Add some greens to your breakfast with this simple, satisfying shakshuka.

More from Voraciously: