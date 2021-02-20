Enter the salad — not the leafy variety (which I’m a fan of), but rather the kind you can pile onto a sandwich, or a pile of greens, if that’s more your style. Egg, chicken and ham salads have long been brown-bag favorites. And since they never go out of style, here are some options from our archives, along with a few for those who favor chickpeas or tofu.

Tarragon Chicken Salad. Martha Stewart updated a timeless classic with a version that was all the rage in the 1980s. While part of the flair of her original recipe was serving it on a carrot bread (a moist loaf similar to zucchini bread), you can of course serve it on whatever bread you want.

Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich. I developed this recipe with a mix of sweet and spicy flavors in mind, featuring fresh mango and mango chutney in the mix. As is, it serves one, but it’s simple to scale up to have enough on hand for a few days (and, yes, you can use the scaling function on our website to make it easier!). See also: Tandoori-Spiced Chicken Salad.

Sesame Chicken Salad. This simply seasoned chicken salad gets a final hit of flavor and texture from 3 tablespoons of roasted sesame seeds. It goes just as well on a bed of greens as bread.

Classic Egg Salad. Here’s a straightforward mayo- and mustard-based recipe that takes well to whatever additions you’re in the mood for.

Dill and Pickle Egg Salad Sandwich. I adapted my favorite mayo-free potato salad recipe to work for eggs, too. Pickle brine, minced pickles and dill add zing and deli flavor. This is another recipe built for one that scales up easily.

Dill Ham Salad Sandwich. You’ll be thrilled to have a surplus of ham and dill if it means putting together this make-ahead dish. We also have a No Mayo Ham Salad for you to consider.

Coronation Chickpea Salad. The coronation chicken salad was created in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne. This version swaps in chickpeas but keeps the curry, chutney and nuts. Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches are a similar option, with avocado, pickles and baby spinach included in the mix.

Smoked Tofu Salad. It may remind you of chicken salad, albeit one featuring such Asian pantry staples as rice vinegar, roasted sesame seeds and scallions.