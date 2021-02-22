Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip, pictured above. There is a whole lot of cheese in here, but with notes of sharp lemon, tangy artichoke and fragrant rosemary, this dip is as balanced as it is decadent.
Nakladany Hermelin (Czech-Style Marinated Camembert). Marinate a whole hunk of cheese for an easy to make, easy to keep and easy to eat snack.
Cheddar Potato Gratin. Potatoes and cheese — a delicious match. You can scale this recipe up or down with ease.
Patti LaBelle’s Macaroni and Cheese. Mac and cheese should be just as the name says: cheesy! Before you scoff at the Velveeta, know that it works in tandem with Parmesan, Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar and Muenster for a symphony of cheese.
Cheesy Ham Bake With Spicy Fried Eggs. A creamy Gruyere sauce binds this make-ahead breakfast together. Top this rich dish, loosely inspired by the classic French croque madame sandwich, with a spicy egg.
Double-Stacked Shrimp and Cheese Tacos (Tacos Bravos). Attach tortillas together with cheese, then fill with a flavorful mix of spiced shrimp. If you’re looking for something cheesy but vegetarian, go for Mushroom Quesadillas.
Classic Swiss Fondue. Is there a cheesier dish than fondue? A splash of white wine and kirsch add necessary brightness.
More from Voraciously: