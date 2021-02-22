Sometimes, you just need some cheese. The common answer to that situation is a grilled cheese sandwich, but once in awhile it just doesn’t cut it.

The following recipes are not just cheesy, they’re extra-cheesy. With variety, too — from Gruyere, to cheddar, to Monterey Jack and even Velveeta — they’ll certainly hit the mark. Looking for even more cheese? Head to our Recipe Finder and hit the button that says “cheese” for lots of other ideas.

Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip, pictured above. There is a whole lot of cheese in here, but with notes of sharp lemon, tangy artichoke and fragrant rosemary, this dip is as balanced as it is decadent.

Nakladany Hermelin (Czech-Style Marinated Camembert). Marinate a whole hunk of cheese for an easy to make, easy to keep and easy to eat snack.

Cheddar Potato Gratin. Potatoes and cheese — a delicious match. You can scale this recipe up or down with ease.

Patti LaBelle’s Macaroni and Cheese. Mac and cheese should be just as the name says: cheesy! Before you scoff at the Velveeta, know that it works in tandem with Parmesan, Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar and Muenster for a symphony of cheese.

Cheesy Ham Bake With Spicy Fried Eggs. A creamy Gruyere sauce binds this make-ahead breakfast together. Top this rich dish, loosely inspired by the classic French croque madame sandwich, with a spicy egg.

Double-Stacked Shrimp and Cheese Tacos (Tacos Bravos). Attach tortillas together with cheese, then fill with a flavorful mix of spiced shrimp. If you’re looking for something cheesy but vegetarian, go for Mushroom Quesadillas.

Classic Swiss Fondue. Is there a cheesier dish than fondue? A splash of white wine and kirsch add necessary brightness.

