The announcement comes as other chains are putting their chips on chicken. McDonald’s on Wednesday is set to introduce its long-awaited premium chicken sandwich — one that franchisees have been clamoring for to compete with Chick-fil-A, the viral Popeyes sandwich, and other emerging competitors. And KFC, Taco Bell’s chicken-focused sister chain, this month upgraded its own version to keep up.
Popeyes’ market-altering sensation of 2019 clearly is the bird to beat, though. The company’s spicy sandwich had customers lined up out the door (and furiously Instagramming) when it debuted. It sold out, was restocked — and clearly, it still has its rivals’ feathers ruffled.
More from Voraciously: