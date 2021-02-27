Coconut Turmeric Sweet Bread, above. A generous tablespoon of turmeric goes into this vegan, one-bowl treat, and when the spice interacts with the baking powder, it creates attractive red flecks embedded in the orange crumb.

Dosa Potatoes With Lime and Ketchup. Indian dosas are large rice crepes, and they’re often filled with a spiced potato mix. This recipe skips the shell and focuses on the spuds.

Vibrant Turmeric Coconut Rice. Here’s a totally different combination of coconut and turmeric, this time in a side from Vietnamese cookbook author Andrea Nguyen. Coconut oil and coconut water ensure a delicate, sweet flavor. For another Vietnamese dish, check out Vermicelli Noodles With Turmeric and Tofu.

Golden Slumbers. Inspired by Southeast Asian golden milk, this drink starts with a turmeric syrup that also includes cinnamon and sugar or honey. Then the syrup gets mixed with milk and rum, though the alcohol can be easily left out. For an iced cocktail, see the Walk About.

Spiced Bread Egg in a Hole. Turmeric, coriander and cayenne make for a vibrant-looking and -tasting blend for this satisfying breakfast that has become one of my staples of the last 10 months.

Ginger Turmeric Chickpeas With Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. The combination of sharp ginger and earthy turmeric is oft-repeated for a reason, including in this weeknight-friendly meal made with canned chickpeas.

Turmeric Chickpea Stew. This recipe from our Plant-Powered Newsletter is just the thing for a cold winter day. Peanut butter and basmati rice add heartiness, while turmeric, paprika and red pepper flakes provide an undercurrent of warming spices.

Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash. Turmeric lends a golden hue to the topping of this vegan take on shepherd’s pie.

Turmeric Pickled Cauliflower. Turmeric is just one element of the Indian-inspired brine for this condiment designed to please even cauliflower skeptics.