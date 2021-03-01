Black Bean and Squash Stew, pictured above. This wonderfully flavorful stew pairs squash and black beans for sweet and smoky flavors, and herbs like thyme and cilantro for an aromatic touch.
Pappa al Pomodoro (Tuscan Tomato and Bread Stew). If you’re bored of classic tomato soup, pappa al pomodoro is a heartier version with bread blended right in.
Kabocha Squash and Peanut Stew. A velvety, spiced stew topped with crunchy peanuts for texture; serve with some rice to soak up the all the sauce.
Korean Soft Tofu Stew. Spicy kimchi and spicy-sweet gochujang make this stew hot. Presented in a traditional way, as pictured, it makes a striking and elegant course.
Lentil and Rice Stew (Mjadera). Warming cumin and coriander make up the base of flavors here, while deeply caramelized onions on top add umami goodness.
Slow Cooker White Bean, Chickpea and Tomato Stew. Set and forget this hearty stew flavored with harissa. Or have it go a little faster with this adaptation using a pressure cooker.
Sour Lentil and Eggplant Stew (Rumaniyya). We’re used to stews being rich, spiced, hearty — enter pomegranate molasses, a tart-sweet syrup, to add a layer of brightness that makes us want another serving.
