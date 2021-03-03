You can even make feta yourself, if you’re so inclined. Follow the directions for this DIY Feta, or even make a vegan version with tofu or almonds.
Here are recipes featuring different ways to showcase this tasty cheese. Not seeing the right recipe for you? Search for “feta” in our Recipe Finder.
Phyllo Galette with Butternut Squash, Feta and Olives, pictured above. One of the simplest ways to add some feta is to throw it on top of what you’re making. It adds briny flavor to this gorgeous, crispy tart. You can also sprinkle it on top in an Orzo Skillet With Salmon, Peas, Dill and Feta, or these Lemon Potatoes With Beans and Feta.
Marinated Farmstead Feta. Stick a cubed block of feta into a jar with herbs, spices and oil, and let it soak. When you eventually open the jar, you have beautifully flavored, snackable cheese.
Roasted Feta With Grapes and Olives. Break apart a block of feta so the craggy chunks get slight browning as they roast; you’ll notice that the grapes stain parts of the feta wine-red. This simple appetizer has tons of flavor with minimal effort.
Za’atar-Spiced Broccoli Stems With Whipped Feta. Throw feta, labneh, cream cheese, lemon and honey into a food processor and let it whir. The result? A dreamy, creamy sauce that you can pair with these za’atar-spiced broccoli stems, use as a dip for french fries, add to a sandwich, schmear on a bagel — get experimental with it.
Pea, Za’atar and Feta Fritters. Mix feta into the batter of this fritter so you get little, warm pockets of cheese. If you’re not into fritters, you can get similar vibes by folding feta into a burger, like in these Turkey Burgers With Feta and Dill.
More from Voraciously: