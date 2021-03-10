Black Pepper-Pistachio Shortbread, pictured above. Sweet and spicy is a time-honored flavor combo, so let’s take it to cookies. Warming pepper and earthy pistachios combine in a sweet, buttery dough for a cookie you haven’t yet dreamed of. If you like this shortbread and want to experiment with more pepper in your sweets, check out these Three-Pepper Spice Cookies.
Cacio e Pepe Alla Colu. The classic Roman pasta traditionally uses only cheese, pasta and black pepper. This version adds butter to help emulsify the sauce, but absolutely does not skimp out on the pepper.
One-Pan Steak Tips With Rosemary-Pepper Sauce. Most instructions for cooking a steak involve piling on the pepper to form a crust. This recipe makes an herby, pepper-forward sauce for even more pepper power.
Black Pepper Sauce. We talk a lot about the sixth flavor, umami, here, and this sauce packs a punch of it. Super-savory with Worcestershire sauce, bouillon and ketchup, with a powerful spice hit from over two tablespoons of pepper, you’ll find that it pairs beautifully with meat and potatoes.
Black Pepper Tofu Pot. A version of this peppery dish makes its way to my own dinner table at least once a month, if not more often. You’ll get plenty of heat from a tiny bit of jalapeño and a whole lot of black pepper — two tablespoons give the dish an earthiness similar to mushrooms or meat.
