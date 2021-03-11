AD

Ever so convenient, frozen spinach is stirred into that luscious base. (Be sure to defrost the spinach first and squeeze as much water as possible out of it; you can use that water in soups or smoothies.) Then, the creamed spinach is made cheesy and rich with a heap of Parmesan cheese, and fragrant with a handful of fresh basil ribbons.

AD

As the star of the dish, the spinach is served spooned onto the center of the plate, topped with a piece of chicken, garnished with basil leaves and, if you’d like, an extra sprinkle of Parmesan, for a fresh, nourishing way to get your green on.

Ingredients

4 pieces skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (about 6 ounces each), pounded to 1/2-inch thick

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 3/4 cups cold low-fat milk

1 cup diced yellow onion (about 1 medium onion)

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

Two (10-ounce) packages chopped frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves, sliced into ribbons, plus whole leaves for garnish

1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Step 1

Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook until browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate and cover to keep warm. (If you need to work in batches, cook 2 pieces of chicken in 1 tablespoon of oil each time.)

AD

Step 2

While the chicken cooks, in a medium bowl or pitcher, whisk the flour into the milk until completely dissolved.

Step 3

In the same skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more. Add the spinach and basil and cook, stirring, until warmed through and combined, 2 to 3 minutes. Re-whisk the flour-milk mixture and add it to the pan. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to simmer. Decrease the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and saucy, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese, nutmeg and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and add any accumulated juices from the plate of cooked chicken to the pan.

AD

AD

Step 4

To serve, spoon about 3/4 cup of the creamed spinach onto each serving plate, top each with a piece of chicken and garnish with basil leaves.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 440; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 109 mg; Sodium: 601 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 44 g.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,300 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.