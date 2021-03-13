Below you’ll find a small sample of the long list of pie recipes from our archives. Of course, if you don’t see the right pie for you, head to our Recipe Finder to find the pie of your dreams. Or check out last year’s selection of tasty pies!

Caramel Apple Pie With an All-Butter Crust and Painted Cutout Topping, pictured above. Apple pie is considered a classic type of pie. Make it better with a caramel-apple filling and a picturesque painted cutout topping. This one is designed with autumnal leaves, but you can cut out any shapes you like — such as the numbers in pi!

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie. Don’t even turn on that oven. Just pile a creamy coconut filling into a chocolate cookie crust. Keep it in the fridge for a nice cool slice of pie whenever you want. You technically could bake the crust if you felt like it, but you don’t have to.

Chocolate Cream Pie. This pie is a testament to love. When food writer and cookbook author Allison Robicelli met her husband, she learned about his quest for the perfect chocolate cream pie. So she perfected this one.

Curried Chicken Pie. Let’s get this savory golden pie in the mix, with warm curry powder and aromatic coconut milk. Tons of veggies add heft, making this a tasty lunch throughout the week. You might consider swapping out chicken for chickpeas if you prefer a vegetarian version.

Hash Brown-Crust Veggie Pie. Get creative with your savory pies — in this one, the crust is made from frozen hash browns! An eggy filling rounds out the breakfast experience.

Banana Split Sundae Pie. If you’re going to go through the effort of making a pie, why not an over-the-top pie? With three layers of ice cream flavors, whipped cream, chocolate shavings and maraschino cherries, this is one showstopper pie.