Baked Chicken With Dijon Mustard, above. Think of this as a bit like from-scratch Shake ’N Bake. The dish comes together in 40 minutes, and relies on such pantry staples as panko and mustard, as well as freezer-friendly chicken thighs.
Lemon-Butter Pasta with Parmesan. All it takes is some vigorous whisking and a generous amount of lemon zest to create a silky sauce that clings beautifully to the pasta in this nod to classic fettuccine Alfredo. For other pastas with short ingredient lists, see Cheesy Pasta with Bacon and Kale (Pasta Alla Gricia) and Za’atar Cacio e Pepe.
Fish Grilled on Citrus. Sliced limes protect and flavor the fish, though you can use oranges or lemons. The spice rub and type of fish are up for interpretation as well. Salmon fan? Check out Salmon With Parsley Puree and Salmon With Sriracha and Lime.
Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich. A few small additions upgrade a classic — feel free to mix up the greens and cheese as you see fit. No adobo? Spike the mayo with Sriracha or harissa.
Rosa’s Spinach Egg Tortilla With Pine Nuts and Raisins. Eggs are a frequent star of short ingredient lists, thanks to their versatility. Here’s a Spanish-inspired dish with sweet and sharp notes. And from the same story: Scrambled Eggs With Mushrooms and Jamon.
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs. I can’t help but include some more egg-cellence, and this one’s a beauty. For another breakfast-y option, check out Spiced Bread Egg in a Hole.
Savory Yogurt Bowl With Roasted Tomatoes. Whether you serve this for breakfast or a light lunch or supper, you’ll enjoy an alternative to the sweet bowl of yogurt.
Stracciatella With Spinach (Egg Drop Soup). This Italian soup is pretty and a very low lift in terms of effort. If you like the idea of soup, look into Creamy Squash Soup With Pimenton and Back Pocket Cauliflower Soup.
