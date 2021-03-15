This is not about a lack of will power, and this is not about stealing a slice intended for my wife, I told myself. This is about doing my job. I need to sample the pie right from the oven, while it’s still hot and the crust has not lost its battle with the elements.

My first bite sent small electric pulses racing down each side of my jaw, like when you accidentally bite into a Sichuan peppercorn. The sourness had such a presence that Martha Dear co-owners Demetri Mechelis and Tara Smith should list its components right along with the pizza’s toppings: mozzarella, basil, tomato, lactic acid and acetic acid. I mean, it’s not enough to call this a sourdough pizza.

Yet it wasn’t the acids alone that struck me: It was their interplay with char, those blackened and blistered sections that formed on the pizza’s rim during its brief stay inside a high-heat oven. The bitterness, the sourness, the chewiness and the salt: They combined to produce a crust unlike any I had sampled before, and I had sampled a lot. This was pizza as individual as a signature, and this one was signed by Demetri Mechelis. I had to learn more about his pies, and why they sell out in a matter of minutes on the weekends.

* * *

Mechelis had summoned other starters out of nothing more than flour and water, but the one that serves as the backbone of Martha Dear was created sometime in October to November of 2019. Smith remembers the period because Mechelis, her husband-to-be, had taken a trip to New York to learn more about pizza-making and sourdoughs from the guys behind Ops and Leo in Brooklyn.

“I was responsible for feeding it every day” while he was gone, Smith recalls, laughing at the memory. “It was very stressful for me.”

If you ask Smith and Mechelis why they decided to focus on sourdough pizza, you’ll get a quick lesson in their different personalities. Mechelis, the trained chef with a fine-dining background, will talk deliberately and soberly about his affection for sourdough pizzas and the work involved in creating them.

As if the earnestness is too much, Smith will cut in — and cut to the chase.

“I feel like it was because it was hard, to be really honest,” she says.

“It’s natural, and it’s better for you,” Mechelis picks up his thread, “and it’s different.”

“It also makes demands of you,” Smith counters.

“It’s not easy,” Mechelis concedes.

“I’m just saying there was like no phoning it in, and I think every chef, to some degree, wants it to be a craft,” Smith adds. “I think that there’s lots of varying ways to think about pizza, and I think that’s what he wanted to take on.”

They make a formidable couple, Smith and Mechelis. They are both ambitious, yet they have carved out separate responsibilities within their small, subterranean pizzeria: He handles the kitchen and the cooking. She handles customer service, oversees business operations and curates the wine menu (with its eye on diverse varietals as well as a diversity of winemakers). She even finishes pizzas at the counter for pickup, which can mean putting the final touches on between 50 to 80 pies a night.

Smith was clearly a precocious kid. She started college at 16 and graduated at 20 from Trinity College in Dublin with a degree in political science. Her goal, like so many driven young graduates with poli-sci educations, was to be a rock star in D.C. Life interrupted those plans. After interning at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Smith eventually became a special-education teacher.

But a personal crisis, which she prefers to keep private, inspired her to shake things up. She started working at the now-closed Room 11 in Columbia Heights, which led to a job at Little Serow, which led to work at Tail Up Goat, the one-star Michelin restaurant that Smith would eventually manage. The New York state native had found a new tribe, and a new way to appreciate her adopted hometown.

“I really love problem-solving and challenging environments and grace under pressure,” Smith says. “I think you need to have all of those things when you are juggling just managing a restaurant, let alone opening one.”

Mechelis was born in D.C. but raised in Kensington, Md. His father ran a Greek restaurant, Alekos Taverna in Wheaton, where the young Mechelis would spend his free hours washing dishes, busing tables and prepping ingredients. But it wasn’t until he attended community college, working on an associate degree in hospitality management, that Mechelis decided to become a chef. He enrolled at the International Culinary Center, then known as the French Culinary Institute, in New York City.

Mechelis’s education would continue at Le Restaurant in Tribeca, the late Michelin-starred destination where he worked under chef Ryan Tate and learned about live-fire cooking. “It’s all about feel,” Mechelis says. “I cooked with a lot of feeling and not a lot of science back then.”

Mechelis and Smith met while they were both working at Tail Up Goat. He was a line cook, she was managing the front of the house. Their relationship was slow to blossom, in part because Smith had some management oversight of her future spouse. At the time, Tail Up Goat cooks would work one day a week as back servers. Plus, Smith says, Mechelis was a bit shy.

“He warms slowly,” Smith says.

“It takes me awhile to warm up or to get used to something,” Mechelis adds. “There wasn’t an immediate click. It was just kind of warming up the engine.”

“I don’t even know how to answer that,” she responds.

* * *

Long before they tied the knot during a Zoom ceremony in August, Smith and Mechelis started working on their own restaurant. Mechelis found the basement location (a former pupuseria) in Mount Pleasant, where they live. The space, their budget and the pandemic all factored into the concept the couple would create, and not just their decision to operate as a high-tech carryout for now. They have plans to develop a more robust restaurant once this mess passes, a place that will be part craft pizzeria, part Greek taverna, part neighborhood bar.

Smith and Mechelis didn’t always see eye to eye on how Martha Dear would come together. Mechelis for instance, wanted to install a wood-fired oven. Smith thought it would be too expensive and too burdensome to maintain and operate, especially in a cramped subterranean spot.

“I think it was a couple months of me being like, 'No way,’ and you being like, ‘Yes way,’” Smith recalls. She won that “discussion.” They installed a gas-powered Marra Forni oven.

But the location also had no walk-in unit, only stand-alone refrigerators, which explains why Mechelis’s dough is so tangy. It never sees the inside of a refrigerator, which slows the fermentation and, therefore, limits the creation of those tantalizing acids. Mechelis combines Greek semolina flour with a mixture of whole-grain flours, including spelt, which are freshly milled at Migrash Farm just outside Randallstown, Md. He bulk ferments the dough overnight in the coolest location in the pizzeria before shaping it the next morning for a second proof.

The dough makes for one helluva showcase, no matter what pizza you order. That said, I think it’s easier to appreciate the unique characteristics of the crust with more minimalist preparations, such as the classic cheese or the marinara, both of which rely on freshly milled Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, whose acidity and sweetness complement and contrast the sourdough base.

Mechelis’s Greek heritage plays out in ways large and small. You may never notice the muted fruitiness of the Greek extra-virgin olive oil drizzled onto each pie before it’s tucked into a takeaway box. But you can’t miss the Greek influence of the feta appetizer, which comes draped with dehydrated kalamata olives and blood-orange slices macerated in ouzo and sugar. You’re supposed to eat the combination with the accompanying sourdough pita, but I never had the patience. I spooned the cheese and fruit straight into my mouth, savoring how the salty and the sweet darted in and around each other.

The very name of the pizzeria is an homage to Mechelis’s Greek mom, who contributed her superb recipe for spanakopita, its flaky layers of phyllo concealing a liberal spread of spinach and feta. His mom has to be proud of his craft with the rest of the appetizers, particularly the gigantes plaki, a traditional Greek dish of beans slow cooked in crushed tomatoes and tomato paste. You wouldn’t believe how sumptuous this simple preparation is.

But make no mistake, the stars of this show are the sourdough pizzas. Each pie has a specific mission: The sausage and peppers bring the heat, in the form of spreadable pork 'nduja from Calabria. The white pie is an exhibition of two Greek cheeses: dry mizithra, a hard, salty curd made with goat and sheep’s whey; and kefalograviera, a firm, nutty product frequently compared to Gruyere. The mushroom, spinach and halloumi pizza is a sauceless preparation in which the crust and cheese remind you that chewiness is a reward all its own.

As a customer, you have a mission, too. You must order these pies before they disappear from the restaurant’s online ordering system, which goes live at noon Wednesday through Sunday. That’s easier said than done, especially on the weekends, when Martha Dear and its sourdough pizzas become very dear indeed.

Martha Dear

3110 Mount Pleasant St. NW, marthadear.com.

Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, for pickup only. Orders open at noon.

Nearest Metro: Columbia Heights, with a .3-mile walk to the pizzeria.