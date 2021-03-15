Making a celebratory spread would be a fun way to celebrate. Read on for menu ideas to add to a St. Patrick’s Day dinner.
Whole-Wheat Soda Bread, pictured above. If you’ve gotten in the groove of baking over the past year, keep going with this simple soda bread.
Beef and Stout Stew. Ireland is known for dark beers, and this delicious stew needs a good stout for flavor. Looking for something a bit lighter? Try this Irish Stew with lamb and a light broth.
Cabbage With Crispy Bacon. Cabbage is historically a popular Irish vegetable, and a pandemic all-star.
Shepherd’s Pie. This is a traditional Irish version of shepherd’s pie, with ground lamb and a mashed potato top. Need something vegetarian? Try this Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie.
Spinach Pies. Forget green food coloring, go for a naturally green food instead!
Irish Coffee. If you decide to partake in the celebration by drinking, have a spiked Irish coffee on the menu.
