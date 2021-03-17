Recipe note: The haroset can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (3 ounces/80 grams) raisins (dark or golden)
- 1/2 cup (3 3/4 ounces/105 grams) dried apricots
- 1/2 cup (1 1/4 ounces/35 grams) dried apples
- 4 Medjool dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces/70 grams) roasted, unsalted pistachios
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom, plus more to taste
Step 1
Combine the raisins, apricots, apples, dates and pistachios in the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until finely chopped. For a chunkier consistency, pulse less, or you can process it more to get a smoother, paste-like texture. Stop the motor and scrape down the sides of the bowl a few times, if needed.
Step 2
Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and stir in the lemon juice and cardamom. Taste, and add more lemon juice or cardamom, if desired. Serve, or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate.
Nutrition Information
(Per 1/4-cup serving)
Calories: 156; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 7 mg; Carbohydrates: 31 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 24 g; Protein: 3 g.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
