Plus, handheld foods are fun to eat. And they’re often the kinds of meals that are perfect for customizing to whatever ingredients you like or have in the house. Here are some options from our archives to consider:

Mushroom Quesadillas, above. I practically lived off quesadillas for months last year while I was working from home and taking care of my son, so I can attest how much else you can get done while munching one. This recipe employs fresh mushrooms and mozzarella, though it’s easy to adapt to your needs.

Bolani With Morgh Kofta and Chutney Sabz (Afghan Stuffed Flatbread With Chicken). Make the spicy ground chicken filling or get creative with what you have on hand.

Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa. Other than salt and pepper, you just need six ingredients for these jam-packed meatless pita pockets. The broiler speeds along the cooking process, with just the right amount of singe on the cauliflower and melt on the halloumi.

Muffin Tin Deep-Dish Pepperoni Pizza. Need something that adults and kids can grab and go, or at least eat during your weekly movie night? Look no further than this fun, customizable recipe.

Black Bean Breakfast Burritos. Burritos are the ultimate one-hand meal. I like to keep a stash of these in the freezer. See also Extra-Stuffed Veggie Burritos.

Tortilla Egg Wraps. This omelet-burrito mash-up is another flexible option, so long as you have the eggs and tortillas. The rest is up to you.

Quinoa and Vegetable Egg Bites. These are essentially mini frittatas, meaning they’re ideal for having around on days when breakfast — or lunch or dinner — needs to be self-contained. Similarly, One-Bowl Cheesy Jumbo Muffins With Prosciutto and Chives are hefty enough to double as a meal.