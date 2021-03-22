Mahi-Mahi With Braised Celery, pictured above. Start with something a little special! Mahi-mahi sits atop a bed of celery braised in an olive-briny tomato sauce, serving just one person.

Spiced Bread Egg in a Hole. Sure you could just have scrambled eggs and toast for breakfast, but you could also make this golden hued egg-in-the-hole.

Mushroom Reuben. This recipe yields two towering vegetarian Reubens; make one now and save the filling to make another for tomorrow, or share with your housemate for dinner.

Steak Au Poivre. This classic steak recipe serves two, and can be easily scaled down to one.

Trout Amandine. Recipes editor Ann Maloney loves simple, fresh trout amandine. This is another recipe that can easily be scaled down to one.

Portobellos With Chickpeas and Tahini. This glamorous vegetarian main serves just two, and is as picturesque as it is tasty.

Blackened Broccolini and Bittersweet Almonds on Toast. Keep it super simple with charred broccolini on toast. A shower of toasty almonds rounds out the picture.

Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two. As the name says, this is a sweet treat to share with the one other person in your household.