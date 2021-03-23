To say these are the kinds of shows that will light a fire under you in the kitchen would be an overstatement bordering on condescension for many of us. The early pandemic enthusiasm about sharpening our cooking skills, about rolling out of our home offices into our home kitchens to make a lovely from-scratch dinner nightly has long since faded, if it ever existed. After so many meals made, so many dishes washed and so many recipes turned away by our restless and hurting kids, we’re just trying to get by. An evening spent on the couch with Netflix, the streaming network home to both series, isn’t going to fix that.

AD

AD

Among the things “Waffles + Mochi” and “Nadiya Bakes” share, besides high production values, is an inherent sense of wonder. I’m not talking about some romantic notion that standing over the compost bucket cutting eyes off potatoes is somehow a beautiful act to savor. It’s something less practical and more inspiring than that.

As a series aimed at kids (but already beloved by adults), “Waffles + Mochi” has a wow factor baked into its DNA. Wannabe chefs Waffles and Mochi, frozen foods who escape their icy home, find work at a supermarket run by former first lady Michelle Obama (she and her husband, former president Barack Obama, are among the executive producers). Think “Sesame Street,” “The Muppets,” “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego,” “Chef’s Table,” “The Lego Movie” and more all rolled into one. The fun facts come hard and fast. Did you know you could make a battery out of a potato? That salt is harvested high in the mountains of Peru? Kids will, well, eat it up.

Grown-ups will, too, but the moments I have found most uplifting are the little ones. The way the sun shines through the tomato plants in the garden with Samin Nosrat. The unbridled dad energy of José Andrés doing the blender dance while a batch of gazpacho whirs in the Vitamix. (No way, José, is that lush and mountainous landscape outside the window in “Washington, D.C.”) Sight gags? I’ll take those, too. Try not to laugh at a pink mochi wearing wire-rim spectacles and a sleep mask.

Speaking of landscapes, the kitchen and environs in “Nadiya Bakes” feel as much like a character as the star herself. Big picture windows, with a garden, lake and a riot of flowers steps away. Nadiya, where are you? Is it your house? Is it an Airbnb? (Does it matter? Can I come?) Still, nothing beats the screen presence of this former “Great British Bake Off” champion, whose transformation from an anxious contestant to a luminous TV host is enough to give you as many warm and fuzzies as the puppets in “Waffles + Mochi.” “We all know that life can be tough,” Hussain says in the intro. “But when I bake, somehow it makes me feel that little bit better.” Watching her bake makes me feel better.

AD

AD

The fact that I’m not baking or eating those bakes is beside the point. I feel as if I am beside Hussain, and that is enough, more than enough. I can’t help but be pulled in by her enthusiasm. Her sheer elation at flawlessly turning out a chocoflan (“look at it, look at it, look at it,” she whisper-chants) or pulling apart a freshly fried barbecue chicken-stuffed doughnut (“listen to THAT,” she sings as the shell crackles beneath her fingers) is enthralling.

Even moments not about baking per se are enough to make you want to slow down and watch — and rewind and re-watch. Ribbons of chocolate cascading onto a counter for tempering. Confectioners’ sugar blowing away in the wind. The looks on the faces of the crew as they take a bite of Hussain’s treats. (Sharing food! With other people!)

Have I suddenly found myself inspired to cook on a whim for anything other than sustenance and work? Not really, and that’s okay. Watching other people give in to joy in the kitchen reminds me that one day I probably will, too. Whether through the eyes of a puppet waffle or a baker-turned-TV-personality, we’re reminded that even after the year we’ve had and the uphill battle we still face, moments of delight are still possible. And we need every one of them, now more than ever.