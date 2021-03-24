Below, you’ll find some ideal eats for early spring picnics. Need additional picnic ideas? Head over to our Recipe Finder for even more.
Fresh Lemon Syrup, pictured above. Bring on the classic warm weather drink: lemonade. This fresh lemon syrup will make the perfect glass. Add a little twist to the classic by making Maple Lemonade, or take the idea and spike it for Monks’ Picnic.
Swiss Chard and Cheese Empanadas. Handheld and filling, these empanadas are a great item to pack along. If chard and cheese isn’t the right filling for you, why not stuff with Vegan Picadillo?
‘Antipasti’ Pan Bagnat With Eggplant Caponata. Soggy sandwiches aren’t fun, unless they benefit from being soggy, and this one does!
Grain Salad With Carrot, Herbs and Sesame Seeds. Grain-based salads pack well and can be customized with whatever you’d like!
Harissa-Roasted Carrot and Bean Dip. A veggie dip is always tasty for a socially distanced party. Everyone can dollop a scoop onto their plate and take some chips or crudité back to their sitting spot.
Salted Marshmallow Walnut Fudge. Of course, you’ve got to have a little something sweet! Fudge is easy to make and even easier to share.
