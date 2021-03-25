Here I combine it with regular cream cheese to create a cheesecake that strikes the just right balance of richly creamy, yet light and fresh-tasting. I use sugar sparingly, adding just enough so the cake registers as a true dessert while maintaining a gentle yogurt-y tang. And I make it crustless, which not only enhances its cloudlike appeal, but also makes the cake super-easy to whip up — just beat the ingredients in a single bowl, pour the mixture into a springform pan and bake.

AD

AD

The most difficult part of the process is waiting for the cake to chill for a couple of hours before unmolding it and digging in. When that time comes, each mouthful proves worth the anticipation — lusciously creamy and fresh, with a delicate hint of vanilla and lemon zest.

The cheesecake is a pleasure on its own, but I can’t resist topping it with a heap of fresh sliced strawberries tossed with a touch of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sugar to soften the berries and draw out their juices. It makes a stunning treat that’s special enough for a holiday table, but it’s easy enough to make whenever the craving strikes.

AD

Make Ahead: The cheesecake needs to cool for 1 hour, then be covered and refrigerated for at least 2 hours before you serve it.

AD

Storage Notes: Leftover cheesecake can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

8 ounces (227 grams) cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup (133 grams) plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided

2 cups (16 ounces/453 grams) plain low-fat skyr (Icelandic yogurt), at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Wrap the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with foil and place it on a large, rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2

In a large bowl, using a handheld electric mixer (or in a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment), beat the cream cheese on medium speed until very smooth, about 1 minute. Stop the mixer, add 2/3 cup of the sugar and beat, starting on medium-low speed and increasing to medium-high until incorporated. Stop the mixer and scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl, then add the skyr, vanilla and lemon zest and beat on medium until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl between additions, and beat until well combined.

AD

AD

Step 3

Pour the mixture into the pan and bake for 15 minutes, then, keeping the cake in the oven, reduce the oven temperature to 250 degrees and bake for 55 minutes to 1 hour 5 minutes, or until the cake is just set but still jiggles a little in the middle. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool for 1 hour. Then, keeping the cake in the pan, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.

Step 4

When ready to serve, in a medium bowl, toss the strawberries with the remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar and the lemon juice. Run a butter knife around the edge of the pan before unmolding. Serve each slice of cheesecake topped with a mound of the strawberries.

AD

Nutrition Information

Calories: 198; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 84 mg; Sodium: 112 mg; Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 18 g; Protein: 9 g.

AD

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,300 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.