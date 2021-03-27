With Opening Day set for Thursday, here’s a look at some all-star recipes from our archives to help you feel like you’re at the old ballgame.
Spicy Caramel Popcorn, above. See you later, Cracker Jack. Laced with bacon, bourbon and gochujang paste or gochugaru chile powder, this sweet and savory version is, well, a home run. It’s also pretty flexible. Other options: Dorie Greenspan’s Caramel-Honey Popcorn and Cashew Caramel Corn.
Soft Pretzels. These are the opposite of the sometimes stale and dry specimens you might find at the ballpark.
BLT Hot Dogs. For a homemade version of loaded links, you can’t beat this mash-up with the classic sandwich.
Crispy Chicken Tenders With Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce. Here’s a more healthful twist on the typically fried food. This recipe is baked and features puffed rice cereal and almonds in the crunchy coating. Pair perhaps with Smoked Paprika Oven Fries, another better-for-you recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger.
Maine-Style Lobster Rolls. This New England staple is on the higher-end of ballpark fare, but you’ll find it in stadiums across the country. My colleague Olga Massov worked to create “the perfect balance of luscious meat, crunch and bright flavors.”
The Easiest Pizza You’ll Ever Make. Are you a slice at the stadium kind of person? Try this no-frills, beginner-friendly recipe, which you can, of course, top any way you like.
El Rey Nachos. Even if you don’t make your own tortilla chips, you’ll still have a worthy snack to capture the ballpark vibe. See also this impressive Hot-Cold Nacho Wreath.
