Give yourself a break with these make- or prep-ahead dishes. If you’re not seeing the right recipe for you, head to our Recipe Finder for even more! Many of the below ideas can be scaled down to fit your size crowd.
Curry Onion Tart, pictured above. A mix of spices, including curry leaf and mustard seed, make this rich, eggy tart a showstopper you can prepare in advance.
Simple Deviled Eggs. You can boil your eggs and make your filling two days beforehand. Want your deviled eggs to be a little fancier? Try Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs.
Apricot-Bourbon Glazed Ham. Make the glaze three days in advance, pick up a ham, coat in the glaze, and warm through.
No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie. You could bake the crust if you wanted to, but no need! This creamy, coconutty pie will be a welcome addition to any spread. Make it the day before and then top with whipped cream right before serving.
Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls. You can let these sweet, citrusy rolls proof in the fridge overnight, then bake in the morning.
Spring Vegetable Minestrone. Make this simple and lovely medley of spring vegetables up to four days in advance.
