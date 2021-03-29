Either way, there are meals to plan and prepare to make the holiday feel special. And you can create a sumptuous feast without having to splurge financially. Beautiful. Satisfying. Holiday-ish. Here is a fresh and colorful Easter brunch that checks all of those boxes and serves four people for about $60.

The star of the show is a verdant Cobb Salad that makes the most of the produce that is popping up in the markets, asparagus and sugar snap peas in particular.

Think of this recipe as a template. Sub in chickpeas for the chicken for a vegetarian version, swap out the suggested vegetables for those you have on hand, and if you want to lean into a different salad dressing, go for it.

Take a moment to think about how well done you like your hard-cooked eggs on this egg-centric holiday – you can leave the yolks a little jammy (my favorite) or cook them all the way thorough. Either way, they are adorable nestled into the rows of good things topping this salad.

In saying that the Cobb Salad is the star of this meal, I may have spoken too fast. It’s hard to compete with a crispy, tender monkey bread. This one couldn’t be simpler, made from refrigerated biscuit dough, and pesto that you can make or buy. Cut the biscuits into pieces, toss with the pesto and melted butter and a handful of grated Parmesan, pile it into a baking dish, and, oh my goodness, turn out that warm, pull-apart bread and put it in the center of the table. Why don’t we all make monkey bread on a weekly basis? I don’t know.

Brunch doesn’t always include dessert, but it should. And on Easter, it must.

Frozen strawberries and sweetened whipped cream add up to one of the springiest and simplest desserts ever. You’ll know in short order how good this berry fool is when you hear the sound of spoons scraping against the cups, seeking the last swirls of this creamy, fluffy berry cloud.

Fresh berries on top (along with another dollop of whipped cream) gild that lily perfectly.

The $60 total assumes you have a few things in your kitchen already (such as salt, pepper, oil, vinegar and sugar). Drinks are additional, but iced tea or lemonade or maybe even a bottle of crisp white wine would be welcome.

Oh, and if you’re not celebrating Easter? Well, I think we all deserve a fine spring brunch nevertheless.

Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing

This version of the popular Cobb salad allows you to celebrate seasonal flavors and relies on cooked beets and chicken. If you are looking for a vegetarian take on this salad, swap in chickpeas or fried tofu for the chicken.

Notes: If you prefer to make your own chicken and beets, here’s how:

To poach boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut the chicken in half or thirds crosswise, depending on how large the pieces are. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine 3 to 4 cups of water, the chicken and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Stir once or twice and slowly bring to barely a simmer — do not let the water come to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and gently cook until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest pieces of chicken, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the chicken and let cool completely before dicing.

To roast beets, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Scrub the beets, and trim off any leaves and roots. Wrap each beet in a large piece of aluminum foil. Place the wrapped beets on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a knife slides easily into the beet right into the middle. Let the beets sit until they are cool enough to handle, then discard the foil and peel off the skins. Dice for the salad.

Make ahead: The eggs can be cooked and refrigerated, unpeeled, up to 1 week in advance. The vegetables can be blanched and refrigerated for up to 3 days. The vinaigrette can be prepared, minus the scallions, up to 3 days in advance; whisk in the scallions just before serving.

Ingredients

For the salad

Kosher salt

1 1/2 cups (about 6 ounces) de-stringed and halved sugar snap peas

12 stalks (about 6 ounces) asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)

4 large eggs

6 cups (6 ounces) spring lettuce mix

1 1/2 cups (about 8 ounces) 3/4-inch cubed cooked chicken breast (see NOTES)

1 1/2 cups (about 9 ounces) cubed cooked golden or red beets (see NOTES)

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled goat cheese

1 small sweet onion (about 3 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced

For the vinaigrette

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/4 cup minced scallions

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Step 1

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, fill a medium bowl with ice water and set aside. Salt the boiling water generously, and add the peas and asparagus. Cook until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes, then, using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to the prepared ice bath (maintain the water at a boil). Let cool for 2 minutes, then transfer to a colander, drain and pat the vegetables dry. Add more ice to the ice bath.

Gently lower the eggs into the boiling water. Adjust the heat so that the water maintains a simmer. After 8 minutes, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to the prepared ice bath. Let sit for about 5 minutes, then remove the eggs, crack and peel them, and halve them lengthwise.

Step 2

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, scallions and mustard until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper and whisk to incorporate.

Step 3

In a large, shallow serving bowl, scatter the lettuce leaves. Arrange neat rows of the chicken, beets, peas, asparagus, goat cheese, onion and avocado over the lettuce. Tuck the halved eggs into the salad here and there. Serve with the vinaigrette on the side or drizzled over the salad.

Nutrition Information

(Based on using half of the dressing)

Calories: 491; Total Fat: 29 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 272 mg; Sodium: 383 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 13 g; Protein: 35 g.

Recipe from food writer Katie Workman, founder of the Mom 100 website.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,300 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.