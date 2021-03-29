Ingredients
- 10 ounces (285 grams) frozen strawberries
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) heavy cream
- Fresh raspberries, for serving (optional)
Step 1
Let the strawberries defrost on the counter for about 30 minutes. In a pitcher of a blender, combine the strawberries with 1/4 cup (50 grams) of sugar and the lemon juice and puree until everything is fairly smooth and well blended.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, using a handheld mixer or a whisk, beat the cream with the remaining 1/4 cup (50 grams) of sugar just until it holds stiff peaks. Gently fold in the strawberry mixture, stopping when there are still faint streaks of pink and white.
Step 3
Scoop the mixture into six (6-ounce) cups or glasses, filling each most of the way. Serve, or refrigerate for up to 4 hours. Top each serving with raspberries, if desired.
Nutrition Information
(Based on 6 servings)
Calories: 218 ; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 54 mg; Sodium: 16 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 19 g; Protein: 1 g.
Recipe from food writer Katie Workman, founder of the Mom 100 website.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
