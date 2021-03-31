I love andouille sausage for its smoke and spice, both of which I’ve amped up in this recipe with the addition of smoked paprika and crushed red pepper flakes. (If you can’t find andouille, any other smoked sausage can be used in its place.) Canned fire-roasted tomatoes lend even more smokiness and umami, and, combined with the andouille sausage, bring a Creole flair to this soul-food-inspired dish.

Ribbons of collard greens get sauteed to jump-start the cooking process and are then simmered until tender, the timing of which can vary depending on the greens themselves and how tender you like them.

With the base of the soup done, all that's left are the cornmeal dumplings.

I have no recollection of ever eating cornmeal dumplings before developing this recipe, but I now plan to add them to my regular rotation. In this particular recipe, the dumplings offer subtly sweet relief from the robust, spicy soup.

Toni Tipton-Martin included a recipe for collard greens with cornmeal dumplings in her award-winning book “Jubilee,” of which she writes, “This is a totemic soul food dish,” as it evokes the classic soul food pairing of cornbread and collard greens. I used her recipe as a starting point for my dumplings, tweaking it slightly to streamline the steps and overall number of ingredients, among other things. Any coarseness of cornmeal will do, but I enjoy the balance of tenderness and texture a medium grind provides. I use olive oil instead of butter since the former is already called for in the soup recipe. And my cornmeal dumplings have a higher proportion of sugar for a slightly starker contrast against the spiciness of the soup. These ingredients combined with some flour, leavener, salt and liquid from the soup itself form the batter for the dumplings, which then get gently nestled into the simmering pot, just as you might slowly ease into a hot tub while holding a glass of Champagne. A small cookie scoop is great for forming the dumplings if you have it; otherwise, spoons will do.

The result is a bowl of warmth, comfort and soul that smacks you in the face with flavor — perfect for breaking free of winter’s doldrums and embracing the potential and vivacity of spring.

Storage Notes: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Where to Buy: Andouille sausage can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, butcher or specialty shops, or online.

Ingredients

For the soup

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces andouille sausage, diced (may substitute with another smoked sausage such as kielbasa)

1 bunch (10 to 12 ounces) collard greens, washed, de-stemmed, if desired, and cut into 1/4-inch thick ribbons

1 small yellow onion (about 5 ounces), sliced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

4 cups (1 quart) unsalted or low-sodium chicken stock

One (14.5-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 cup water

For the dumplings

3/4 cup cornmeal, preferably medium grind

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Step 1

Make the soup: In a Dutch oven or other large pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the collard greens, onion, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring regularly, until the vegetables soften and the onion starts to turn translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the chicken stock, tomatoes and water to the pot, bring to a simmer, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed to keep it at a simmer, until the collard greens are tender, anywhere from 45 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes or more depending on the age of the greens and how much chew you want them to have. Scoop out 1/2 cup of the potlikker and set aside.

Step 3

Make the dumplings: In a small bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and give it a stir. Whisk the olive oil and reserved potlikker into the dry ingredients until evenly combined.

Step 4

Carefully spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the dumpling batter at a time into the simmering soup at least 1 inch apart to get 12 dumplings, cover and simmer until the dumplings are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Ladle the soup into bowls, dividing the dumplings evenly among them and serve.

Nutrition Information

(Based on 6 servings)

Calories: 299; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 35 mg; Sodium: 895 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 14 g.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

