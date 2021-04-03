Well, we aim to please, so that’s what I’m doing here. I decided to leave out recipes that use just a single yolk or white, as there were just too many and dispatching one is not too hard. An extra yolk can make your scrambled eggs feel extra luxurious or can enrich many cake or cookie recipes without having an adverse effect on the final results. Whites are used in lots of cocktail recipes or can go into scrambled eggs to add lift and lightness.

Before we get into specifics, a few tips:

Here’s my full primer on how to separate eggs. Hint: Cold eggs are easier to separate.

FoodSafety.gov recommends using refrigerated eggs or yolks within 2 to 4 days.

Whites freeze well for up to 1 year. Collect in a zip-top bag or reusable container, marking how many are inside, as well as weight if you have a scale. You can collect as you go, until you reach the right amount for whatever you want to make. Yolks are trickier to put on ice, as they turn thicker and more syrupy. If you do still want to freeze the yolks, the USDA suggests mixing 4 yolks with a pinch of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of sugar or corn syrup.

And now to the recipes, which are an extensive, if not comprehensive, collection of ideas from our archives.

2 whites

Amaretti Dipped in Ruby Ganache, a gluten-free stunner.

Anna Stellato’s Pignoli, an Italian pine nut cookie and reader favorite.

Black-Bottom Coconut Macaroons, dipped in semisweet chocolate.

Croquets, a crackly almond treat from Dorie Greenspan.

Lemongrass, Vanilla and Red Currant Cakes, small, moist and gluten-free.

Sardinian Almond Cookies, to pair with a cup of coffee.

Simple Customizable Pavlova, at top, a giant meringue you can dress up any way you want.

Strawberry Clouds, meringue puffs made with freeze-dried strawberries, from Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen.

3 whites

Almond Macaroons, a diabetes-friendly dessert.

Coconut Wafers, which can be rolled into pretty shapes.

Forgotten Chocolate Cookies, pictured above, less fussy than many meringues.

Fortune Cookies, way better than what’s in your takeout bag.

Holiday Honey Nougat, if you’re a candy-making sort.

Mocha Chip Meringues, featuring cocoa and espresso powder.

Raspberry Goat Cheese Meringues, sandwiches with a sweet and tart twist.

4 whites

Almond Bread Slices, a four-ingredient treat similar to biscotti.

Baked Alaska, for when you want to show off.

Chocolate Mousse, a French classic.

Corncakes With Maple Yogurt Topping, a lighter breakfast choice.

Espresso Macarons With Fudge Filling, a beginner-friendly macaron (the first I made).

Fudgy Walnut Cookies, big, generous and packed with chocolate.

Lemon Sky Sorbet, a refreshing dessert.

Mile-High Meringue Pie Topping, pictured above, to add drama to your pie.

Pistachio Macarons With Lemon Filling, with pistachios standing in for some of the almonds.

Rolled Egg White Omelet, for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Kale and White Bean Frittata, a light meal for a solo cook.

5 whites

Almond Financiers, buttery nuggets that can be baked in a mini muffin tin.

Dried Apricot Souffles, to help you overcome your souffle fears.

6 whites

Branzino Me Alati (Salt-Crusted Mediterranean Sea Bass), in which the whites are whipped and used to cover the fish.

Cocoa-Almond Wafers, a thinner cousin of biscotti.

Lucia’s Walnut Cake, light and spongy, and using only four ingredients.

Pastor’s in Trouble Meatloaf, leaner thanks to the whites and ground turkey.

Pineapple-Cranberry Upside-Down Cake Redux, with less sugar and less fat than other versions.

Sesame-Poppy Crisps, elegant little wafers.

8 whites

Chocolate Almond Tweed Torte, a flourless chocolate cake that’s airy in texture.

18 whites

Chocolate Angel Food Cake, in case you’re really overrun with whites.

2 yolks

Banoffee Pie, a showstopper British dessert.

Chocolate Cream Pie, the culmination of a years-long quest.

Coconut Snowballs, a no-cook option.

Chocolate-Espresso Pots de Creme, if you like your desserts rich.

Crumbly Lemon Crème Bars, for something with more to it than a standard lemon bar.

Lemon Linguine, pictured above, a humble but luxe dish from Nigella Lawson, included in our Essential Cookbooks newsletter.

Prune Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, which can use up to 3 yolks, if you prefer.

Salty Chocolate Nutella Thumbprints, one of my personal favorite cookies in our archives.

Tahini Chicken Salad, in which you make a thick mayo with the egg yolks and tahini.

3 yolks

Alfajores (Cornstarch Cookies With Dulce de Leche), a South American staple.

Parmesan Creme Brulee, one of the simplest recipes from “Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking.”

Ripple Potato Gnocchi, a good place to start if you’ve never made gnocchi.

4 yolks

Apricot Semifreddo, a frozen apricot mousse, no ice cream machine required.

Frozen Maple Mousse, another no-churn dessert for when you want a creamy treat.

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie, starring a date and coconut press-in crust.

Jenna’s Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie, this diner-style beauty is worth waiting for local strawberries.

Roasted Carrot Ice Cream With Hazelnut Sesame-Seed Crumble, if you’ve always wanted a nontraditional orange-hued ice cream.

5 yolks

Coconut-Lime Cream Pie, with a coconut custard filling.

Eggnog Bars, one way to use store-bought sugar cookie mix.

6 yolks

Deluxe Eggnog, an outrageous version of the holiday staple from “Joy of Cooking.”

Frozen Sabayon With Fresh Berry Compote, a no-churn recipe from David Lebovitz that’s made with prosecco.

Pumpkin Creme Brulees, made in the Instant Pot.

8 yolks

Brittany Butter Cookies, crumbly, buttery French shortbread cookies.

Butterscotch Custards With Coconut Cream, if you like make-ahead desserts.

Citrus Fruits With Grand Marnier Sabayon and Citrus Sorbet, a fitting finale for a special meal, from Eric Ripert.

Rompope, a Mexican beverage similar to eggnog.

Triple Chocolate Bypass, pictured above, which takes minutes to whisk together and then bakes for several hours in a low oven. (I tested this and … whoa.)

10 yolks

White Chocolate Creme Brulee, a recipe for white chocolate lovers.