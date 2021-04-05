Homestead Deviled Eggs, pictured above. There’s always space for more snackable deviled eggs! These are served on a bed of asparagus puree — so if you have any asparagus leftover, skip the blanching step and use them to make the puree.
Classic Egg Salad. Another way to use up leftover hard-boiled eggs? Egg salad, of course. This super-classic recipe keeps it simple. If you’d like something with a little more pizazz, try this Dill and Pickle Egg Salad Sandwich, a mayonnaise-free version with brightness from pickles, herbs and some brine.
Dill Ham Salad Sandwich. Got leftover ham? Enter the old fashioned ham salad! If you don’t like mayo, we have a mayonnaise-free version, too.
Cheesy Ham Bake With Spicy Fried Eggs. And if you find yourself with lots of ham, turn it into this hearty, cheesy breakfast bake.
Farfalle Pea and Feta Pesto. Peas make a lovely side dish, and should you be left with any uneaten, take inspiration from this recipe and blend them into a pesto.
Instant Pot Cranberry Bourbon Bread Pudding. Whether you have leftover sweet rolls, braided Easter breads and more, you can repurpose any stale leftovers into bread pudding. This bread pudding uses brioche, but you can sub in any enriched rolls or Easter breads.
