Green Chilaquiles. The basis for this nacho-esque dish: Oven-baked corn tortilla chips. They’re not hard to make, and they’ll hold up better, with more flavor and texture, than a bag of typical store-bought chips.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas. Corn tortillas are the perfect vehicle for soaking up the flavorful sauce, which starts with store-bought enchilada sauce but is amped up with lime juice, hot sauce and juices from the poached chicken thighs. For something without rolling, see Mexican-Style Shrimp Casserole.
Barbecue Sweet Potato Tortizzas. Large flour tortillas serve as the crust of this vegan, kid-friendly mash-up of pizza and quesadilla.
Citrus-Marinated Fish Tacos. Frankly, I could do a whole roundup of taco recipes (here’s one!), but just to whet your appetite, here’s a bright and light fish taco that will bring home all the beachy vibes we’re not getting right now by traveling. A few others: Double-Stacked Shrimp and Cheese Tacos, Crunchy Peanut Tacos and Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos.
Mushroom and Black Bean Tortilla Soup. Any time of year can be soup season with this veganized take on the Mexican bowl of comfort. Meat eaters might also be interested in Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup.
Tortilla Egg Wraps. Pull out the flour tortillas for this portable meal that’s part omelet, part burrito.
Chorizo-Spiced Squash Tostadas. Fry corn tortillas for a crispy, golden base on which to pile refried beans and roasted squash.
Black Bean Breakfast Burritos. These are a staple of my family’s weeknight dinners. The Instant Pot black beans are also great in other tortilla settings — quesadillas and tacos, specifically.
Potato Quesadillas. There’s no cheese in these breakfast-worthy quesadillas. Also consider: Mushroom, Spinach and Goat Cheese Quesadillas; Mushroom Quesadillas; Shrimp and Black Bean Quesadillas; and Pear, Brie and Arugula Quesadillas.
Flour Tortillas. Light, airy, chewy and sturdy are a few of the words that describe these from-scratch tortillas.
Basic Corn Tortillas. Even if you don’t have a tortilla press, you can still make this recipe. And let’s be honest, freshly made corn tortillas blow supermarket brands out of the water.
