Marinated Corn, Tomato and Halloumi Salad, pictured above. We can’t wait for summer, so we’re planning ahead with this fresh salad. Bookmark this one for when corn and tomatoes are at their ripest!
Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa. Get to know your broiler! Thick slabs of cauliflower get super-crispy alongside halloumi. Pile them together into a pita, et voilà.
Grilled Halloumi and Fig Salad With Balsamic. Sweet, jammy figs and salty halloumi are a wonderful partner to tender, pleasantly bitter baby arugula.
Warm Lentil and Halloumi Salad. This hearty lentil salad with fresh ribbons of zucchini gets topped with a golden-brown slab of halloumi.
Armenian Cheesy Rice. Shredded halloumi, fresh herbs, crunchy nuts and citrusy touches from lemon and sumac make this aromatic dish a simple, tasty weeknight winner.
Cheese Saganaki. Set the cheese on fire. Go ahead. It’ll be fun and delicious.
