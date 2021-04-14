In any case, be sure to check out Becky Krystal’s comprehensive guide to baking substitutions, to find out how to experiment with swapping whole-wheat flour in — or out. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite whole-wheat flour recipes. Not seeing the one you want? Head over to our Recipe Finder and search for “whole-wheat".

No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread, pictured above. Looking for a whole-wheat version of crusty, picturesque Dutch oven bread? Look no further than this no-knead method! A mix of bread and whole-wheat flour combine to create this flavorful loaf.

Creamy Chicken and Vegetables With Whole Wheat Drop Biscuits. Take a classic comfort dish, but make the biscuits whole-wheat! Use whole-wheat pastry flour or the mix of whole-wheat and all-purpose flours listed in the recipe.

White-Wheat Sandwich Bread. If you’re new to whole-wheat, you may want to try white-wheat. As food writer Kristen Hartke writes in her recipe, white wheat is different from red wheat (which is what whole-wheat flour comes from) and has “the same nutritional value as traditional whole-wheat but with a milder flavor and color.”

DIY Whole-Wheat Almond Pancake Mix. Make your own whole-wheat pancake mix, for easy pancakes, any time.

Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. Whole-wheat can yield a tasty cookie indeed! A jam of your choice is an ideal partner to these thumbprint cookies.

No-Knead English Muffins. A little whole-wheat adds a lot of flavor in these no-knead muffins.

Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting. Muffins are really just cake, but you can swap in whole-wheat pastry flour in this more nutritious Ellie Krieger recipe.

Whole-Wheat Date Bars (Ma’roota). Get all the sweetness you need from dates and sandwich that date filling between slabs of whole-wheat dough.