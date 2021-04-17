With vaccination rates on the way up, we’re starting to think about and look forward to dipping our toes into small gatherings at home with the folks we already live with or those who have also been inoculated. Brunch is a low-stakes place to start.

I’m offering a few menus curated from our archives for your consideration. Make an entire slate, if you want, mix and match, or just choose one recipe that appeals to you.

Menu 1: Let’s hash this out

Mushroom and Asparagus Hash. Asparagus helps make for a spring-appropriate version of this hearty classic, with cream and Boursin cheese providing a little richness.

Strawberry Barley Scones. While we’re waiting for the fresh berries to arrive, strawberry jam sandwiched between two layers of tender scone dough will do the trick.

Trago de Gallo. This drink takes inspiration from fresh tomato pico de gallo and the bloody mary, though it’s lighter than that brunch staple.

Menu 2: Baby, let’s brunch

Giant Dutch Baby With Fruit. If you like the idea of an impressive brunch dish but don’t want a lot of prep, this puffy baked pancake is the answer. Assemble it in minutes, let the batter rest and then bake so that you’re pulling it out of the oven just as everyone is sitting down.

Herbs and Their Stems Salad. With a sweet main, I like the idea of a salad on the side loaded with greens. There’s no overpowering dressing either, just lemon and olive oil.

Walk About. This variation on the Screwdriver adds turmeric, honey syrup and soda water to the standard mix of orange juice and vodka.

Menu 3: Make ahead, roll out of bed

Breakfast Strata Primavera. You can assemble this dish a day in advance (it needs to rest for at least 8 hours anyway), so there’s very little to do come morning.

Yogurt Panna Cotta With Champagne Apricots. The panna cotta and dried apricots cooked in champagne and honey can both be made the day before you eat them (several days, in the case of the apricots).

Rosemary Lemonade. Feel free to refrigerate this refreshing beverage overnight. It’s zero-proof as written, or you can spike it with something like vodka.