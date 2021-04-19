If you’re fasting alone, you may find it easier to make a bulk meal in advance so that you can break fast upon sundown without extended periods of delicious smells making the last hour that much harder. If you’re with others, you’ll need large portions, regardless! Check out these recipes, some traditional, some not, that will fuel you up and taste delicious at either the start or the end of your day. Not seeing a recipe for you? Search for what you like in our Recipe Finder.
Adas Polo o Morgh (Persian-Style Lentil Rice With Chicken), pictured above. An aromatic one-pot dish of chicken, lentils and rice? Yes, please!
Potato Tahdig. Tahdig is a gloriously crispy rice dish, and this version gets you some crispy golden potatoes, too.
Fresh Herb Kuku. Breakfast is as important as dinner when you’re fasting. Tons of fresh herbs and eggs make this kuku a great way to start the day.
Chickpea and Artichoke Tagine. Need a hearty vegetarian main? This will do nicely.
Eggplant Pilaf. Flavorful eggplant mixed with rice and spices is an excellent main or side dish.
Chicken and Lentil Soup. Sometimes all you need is one simple and hearty bowl of soup instead of a long dinner. This soup will hit the mark.
Grilled Lamb and Bulgur Patties With Herb Sauce. These hearty patties get a bright and delicious herb sauce.
Malabar Chicken Biryani. Biryani makes an appearance at iftar a few times during Ramadan on my family’s table. There are a ton of different versions, including lamb, goat, shrimp and vegetarian. This chicken one from “Feast: Food of the Islamic World” by Anissa Helou is a keeper.
Shorbat bil Sharleya, Lahma wa Tomatum (Vermicelli, Meat and Tomato Soup). This soup makes a great first course to a long, filling dinner.
