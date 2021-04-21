Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

If you love your cast iron, check out Emily Heil’s story: Every cast-iron pan tells a story. Then, share your cooking tales and tips. And find the recipe for the skillet of Honey Citrus Chicken Thighs (pictured) here.

Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.