I’d made a few admittedly halfhearted forays into misir wot in the past, and none of them came close to restaurant-level satisfaction. So I approached this mission with some trepidation and fear of failure. My first test of the recipe from “Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa,” by Yohanis Gebreyesus with Jeff Koehler, was a huge step in the right direction. But I wanted to see if I could add more depth. With some advice from my colleague and eater-about-town Tim Carman, I turned to the chefs and restaurateurs behind two tried-and-true Ethiopian restaurants.

Endalkachew Mekonnen of Nazret Ethiopia Restaurant in Falls Church, Va., made a few recommendations with pinpoint accuracy. He suggested washing the lentils well and taking care not to overcook them, one of my first test’s biggest missteps. Also: Adding fresh ginger to the dish; cooking the mixture of onions, garlic and ginger with the trademark berbere spice blend slowly; and vastly increasing the amount of the blend, which counts chiles, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom among its ingredients.

The advice from Meaza Zemedu of Meaza Restaurant, also in Falls Church, was almost exactly the same. She emphasized the need to really cook down the onion mixture. “To make a stew, you need to have time,” she told me. I took her wisdom to heart, increasing the low-and-slow cook time of the onions from 10 minutes to almost half an hour. The difference was astonishing. The time brought out the rich color and flavor of the berbere, as well as the alliums. Just as helpful: Zemedu said I could add the lentils directly to the skillet rather than cooking them separately. One-pot cooking? I was all in.

After a few more tests incorporating these suggestions and playing around with the spice level, I achieved a misir wot that I could be proud of — and could whip up at any point given the standard contents of my pantry. Spicy, savory, earthy and packed with tender but not mushy lentils, this was a testament to persistence — and the generosity and wisdom of smart chefs. It’s best served with injera, the teff-based fermented flatbread from Ethiopia, but rice or another flatbread of your choice would be fine, too.

Keep in mind that the perception of spiciness in the berbere can vary by person as well as by blend. I settled on 4 teaspoons, though if you’re concerned about heat, you can drop it to 2 teaspoons, as the original recipe had as a starting point. If you want it spicier, increase the amount on your next batch (don’t stir it in at the end; it will be too sharp). I also tried as much as 2 tablespoons, which packed a significant punch.

The final tweak I stumbled upon almost accidentally. I discovered that refrigerating the dish overnight really matured the flavors. I had waited long enough to perfect this recipe, so in the grand scheme of things, another 24 hours seemed a drop in the bucket. Try it, and you, too, will appreciate the payoff of time well spent.

Recipe notes: Misir wot can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave on full power (covered) or on the stove top over medium-low to medium heat, stirring occasionally. Leftover mekelesha spice blend can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to 2 months.

Berbere and nigella (also known as black cumin, black caraway, kalonji and charnuska) are available at Ethiopian markets and online from retailers such as Penzeys and Kalustyan’s. Want to make your own berbere? Check out this recipe from our archives.

Ingredients

For the mekelesha spice blend

About 30 green cardamom pods (may substitute 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom)

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the lentils

About 1 1/2 cups (8 3/4 ounces) dried split red lentils

1/4 cup sunflower, canola or other neutral vegetable oil

1 medium (8 3/4 ounces) yellow or red onion

1 clove garlic, grated or finely chopped

1-inch piece peeled fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped

4 teaspoons berbere (see headnote)

1/2 teaspoon ground nigella seeds (buy pre-ground or grind yourself; see headnote)

3 cups water, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon mekelesha spice blend

Step 1

Make the mekelesha spice blend: In a dry skillet over medium-low heat, toast the cardamom pods until fragrant. Crack open the pods with the back of a knife, the bottom of a solid glass, a mortar and pestle or just your fingers and remove the seeds. Grind the cardamom seeds in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. You will need 1/2 teaspoon of the ground spice.

Step 2

In a small bowl, blend the cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and black pepper. You’ll need only 1/2 teaspoon for this recipe. (Store the rest in a cool, dry place for future misir wot batches or other stews and curries.)

Step 3

Make the lentils: Place the lentils in a large bowl or colander, and pick over and discard any debris. Rinse the lentils until the water runs mostly clear (a little cloudy is okay, but you’ll see it turn from almost white to much more transparent as you go).

Step 4

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, warm the oil. You may see a little rippling, but not much since the pan won’t get too hot. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in the berbere and nigella along with a splash of water. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover, stir, add another splash of water and cook for 5 minutes. Repeat the process every 5 minutes until the onions have cooked for a total of 25 to 30 minutes (no need to add more water at the end unless it’s looking very dry). Don’t rush the process or crank up the heat: The goal is to get the onions very soft and cooked down to almost a paste, as well as rounding out the berbere flavor and darkening its color.

Step 5

Stir in the lentils, 2 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of salt. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture just to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, or as needed, to maintain a gentle simmer. Stir occasionally, adding water as you go along to ensure the lentils cook through and the dish doesn’t dry out. You should use about 3 cups of water total. If you prefer a soupier stew, use more. Cook until the lentils are tender but not mushy, with just a bit of bite, 10 to 12 minutes, stirring in the 1/2 teaspoon of the mekelesha when they’re almost done. You can choose to cook the lentils longer, or gently mash them, if you want them broken down more. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired.

Remove from the heat. The misir wot is ready to serve, but will be better if refrigerated overnight, then reheated (see headnote).

Nutrition Information

(Per 1-cup serving)

Calories: 415; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 513 mg; Carbohydrates: 51 g; Dietary Fiber: 25 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 20 g.

Adapted from “Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa,” by Yohanis Gebreyesus with Jeff Koehler (Kyle Books, 2018).

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.