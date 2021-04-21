Herbs and Their Stems Salad, pictured above. When you’ve got tender herbs, such as basil, cilantro, dill and parsley, their stems are as full of flavor as the leaves. Chop them up and let them absorb the lemony dressing in this salad, and you’ve got an excellent side for any rich dish.

Any Tender Herb Rice Pilaf. When you make a pot of rice, throw in bunches of tender herbs for an aromatic twist.

Grilled Tofu With Ginger-Cilantro Sauce. Delicate cilantro wilts fast, so make a lovely ginger-cilantro sauce for this grilled tofu — or any grilled item. If you’d like a creamier sauce, try these Falafel Pitas With Cilantro-Cashew Sauce.

Spinach Soup With Dill and Basil. Got a big bunch of dill? Make this ultra-green soup.

Gemelli With Mint-Parsley Pistachio Pesto. Pesto doesn’t have to just be basil and pine nuts. This one uses mint and parsley, or you could try this recipe of Grilled Pork Cutlets With Cilantro Peanut Pesto. But if you’re dead set on basil for your pesto, make and store this Basil Paste so you can have pesto any time.

Coconut Rice With Salmon and Cilantro Sauce. Use up an entire bunch of cilantro in the sauce for this dish, which will quickly become a weeknight dinner favorite. Not a cilantro fan? Check out this Salmon With Parsley Puree.

Pecan-Rosemary Butter. Rosemary so often leans savory that you forget it can add a lovely note to sweeter items. If you’re not looking for a nut butter, try Lemon-Rosemary Marmalade.

Rosemary Lemonade. You can infuse fragrant herbs into drinks, too, such as this lemonade or a fruity Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil.